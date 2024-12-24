NFL News: Steelers get intriguing update on backup QB Justin Fields after Russell Wilson's subpar performance

Justin Fields missed last Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens with an abdominal injury, and the Pittsburgh Steelers want to know if they can count on him for the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. With starting quarterback Russell Wilson‘s production on the decline, Fields is expected to be back at a good level in the 2024 NFL season.

Earlier in the season, Fields had started at quarterback in the spot later taken by Wilson when he returned from his long-term calf injury. Since then, the former Chicago Bears player has had opportunities off the bench to support the Steelers‘ offense, but has made only six starts in the league.

Wilson will remain Pittsburgh’s starting quarterback through the end of the regular season and into the upcoming playoffs. However, the 36-year-old veteran didn’t have his best performance against the Ravens when he committed a second-quarter fumble that he said was unacceptable. In the midst of a forgettable performance, attention is starting to turn to Fields.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will Fields be able to play against the Chiefs?

The Steelers received an intriguing update on Justin Fields’ form, as the quarterback returned to work on a limited basis Monday after missing Sunday’s clash. The 25-year-old ran on his own in practice, so it appears he is on track to be active on Wednesday. However, intrigue looms because it’s a short week and recovery times might not be long enough. His evolution will be minute by minute.

Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, both teammates of Pittsburgh Steelers

Advertisement

Other Steelers on the injury report

Fields isn’t the only name the Steelers are hoping to recover. Pittsburgh is paying attention to the cases of safety DeShon Elliott, corner Donte Jackson, linebacker Tyler Matakevich and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, all of whom were full participants Monday after being listed as limited a few hours earlier. All could play against the Chiefs.

Advertisement

see also Justin Fields' net worth: How much fortune does the Pittsburgh Steelers QB own?

George Pickens could return against the Chiefs

Other big news for the Steelers could be the return to the field of George Pickens, the wide receiver who is a key target for Wilson. The former Georgia Bulldogs player continues to recover from his hamstring injury but returned to full practice and will likely be able to play against the Chiefs on Wednesday.