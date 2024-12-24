The New York Yankees‘ decision not to retain Juan Soto has provided financial relief, saving the team approximately $760 million. That substantial savings allowed the Yankees to bring in new players to fill Soto’s void for the 2025 MLB Season. However, the team now faces a challenging situation as manager Aaron Boone works to finalize his strategy with the current roster.

The arrivals of Max Fried, Paul Goldschmidt, Devin Williams, and Cody Bellinger have bolstered the Yankees‘ lineup, but a key issue remains at second base. With Gleyber Torres entering free agency, the Yankees must address a significant hole in their infield.

CBS New York Yankees Insider Jim Bowden recently spoke with Boone about the team’s plans for second base. According to Bowden, Boone is “leaning toward moving Jazz Chisholm Jr. from third base to second base to replace Torres, while giving Oswaldo Cabrera and DJ LeMahieu opportunities to compete for the third base role.“

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bowden added, “What they’re essentially saying is that they’re out of money. The pieces mostly fit, but the infield still has one unresolved spot. Jazz is expected to move to second base, with Cabrera and LeMahieu vying for third base. However, knowing the Yankees, if a better opportunity arises, they’ll likely make another move.”

Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees looks on in the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians during Game Four of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field on October 18, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Advertisement

The Yankees’ offseason spending: Filling Soto’s void

With Juan Soto heading to the Mets, the Yankees faced a significant challenge in filling the void left by his departure. They addressed this by making high-profile signings, but at a considerable cost. To secure Max Fried, Cody Bellinger, and Paul Goldschmidt, the Yankees reportedly spent over $20 million just on initial agreements.

Advertisement

see also MLB News: Cody Bellinger opens up to Aaron Boone about his versatility with the Yankees

Factoring in the total commitment to Fried’s eight-year contract, the Yankees are poised to spend over $200 million. These figures raise a compelling question: What would have happened if the Yankees had matched the deal offered to Soto? Could they have retained the star outfielder?

Advertisement

The Yankees were reportedly prepared to pay Soto more than $45 million per year on a long-term contract, a figure that would have more than doubled their offseason expenditures to date. If insider Jim Bowden’s analysis holds true, opting not to engage in a bidding war for Soto might have saved the Yankees significant financial resources, despite losing him to their crosstown rivals.

Other notable additions to the Yankees’ roster

Beyond their marquee signings, the Yankees bolstered their roster with additional players who will don the pinstripes for the 2025 MLB season. While some joined via trades, these new arrivals are eager to prove that anything is possible in baseball.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here are the other players signed by the Yankees this offseason: