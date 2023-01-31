Though we're talking about one of the biggest rivalries in the Premier League, Chelsea and Arsenal have dealt many players in the last few years. Italy international Jorginho is set to become the latest player to make the switch.

Chelsea's resurgence in the 2000s after Roman Abramovich's takeover meant a huge threat to Arsenal's power in the English capital. Since then, the rivalry between the London clubs has only increased.

The Blues started to compete for Premier League and UEFA Champions League titles, challenging the Gunners' position as the strongest team in the city. However, that hasn't stopped the clubs from negotiating with each other.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Jorginho's move to Arsenal from Chelsea is all but done. Therefore, the Italy international midfielder would join the list of stars that have played for both London rivals in recent years.

Cesc Fabregas

Watching Cesc Fabregas join Chelsea in 2014 may have been one of the most painful experiences for Arsenal fans in a transfer window. Though the Spanish star didn't join the Blues directly from north London—he spent three seasons at Barcelona in between—the Gooners still felt betrayed by an academy product they adored during his years at Highbury and the Emirates (2003-2011).

Petr Cech

One of the most shocking moves in Premier League history, Chelsea legend Petr Cech took everyone by surprise when he joined Arsenal in the summer of 2015. The veteran goalkeeper didn't hesitate to suit up for the city rivals despite everything he had achieved with the Blues between 2004 and 2015. His stint at Arsenal wasn't as successful, but he still won silverware before calling it a career.

Olivier Giroud

Relegated to the bench at Arsenal, Chelsea seized the opportunity to snatch Olivier Giroud from the Gunners in January 2018. The Frenchman proved to be a smart signing for the Blues, since his contribution turned out to be key for Champions and Europa League titles.

David Luiz

Arsenal made a bold decision in 2019 by going after veteran defender David Luiz. Chelsea didn't have any problem in letting him go, since the Brazilian's form was in decline. Luiz returned to Stamford Bridge in 2016 after a successful stint between 2011 and 2014, but his second tenure left much to be desired. Things didn't go so well at Arsenal either and he ended up returning to his homeland in 2021 as a free agent.

Willian

Even after the David Luiz experiment proved to be a mistake, Arsenal set their sights on another Chelsea veteran only a year later. Willian moved to north London as a free agent in 2020 after seven successful years at Stamford Bridge, but was a shell of himself at the Emirates. In 2021, he rescinded his contract with the Gunners.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a sensational start to life at Arsenal after joining the club in February 2018. Eventually, he signed a contract extension and was named captain. However, things took a huge twist in December 2022, when Auba was separated from the squad and stripped of the captaincy after a disciplinary breach. The Gabonese star left the club by mutual consent to sign for Barcelona in the winter transfer window, but only a few months later, Auba was transferred to Chelsea.