Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for Al Nassr in their Saudi Pro League match against Al Qadsiah during Matchday 11.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the all-time leading scorer in soccer history, continues to shine on the pitch, this time finding the back of the net to give Al Nassr the lead over Al Qadsiah in Saudi Pro League action and reaching the 911th goal in his career.

The goal came after a misplay by Al Qadsiah’s goalkeeper, Belgian Koen Casteels. Following an overhit corner kick, Angelo sent the ball back into the box, creating chaos in the defense. Casteels fumbled the delivery, leaving Ronaldo perfectly positioned to pounce on the rebound and bury the ball into the net, putting Al Nassr up 1-0.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s opener for Al Nassr was quickly overshadowed, as Al Qadsiah responded just five minutes later to level the match during Saudi Pro League action.

The equalizer came courtesy of Julián Quiñones, who showcased incredible composure in the box. After a pinpoint cross from Al Ammar, Quiñones controlled the ball skillfully, creating enough space to fire a shot past Al Nassr goalkeeper Bento. The quick reaction left the defense stunned and silenced Al Nassr’s celebrations.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr in the title race

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr need a win to stay in the race for the Saudi Pro League championship. Currently third in the standings, Al Nassr are behind leaders Al Hilal on 28 points and second-placed Al Ittihad on 27.

Under the guidance of head coach Stefano Pioli, Al Nassr must secure a win to close the gap, especially as both Al Hilal and Al Ittihad still have a game in hand. The pressure is on Ronaldo and his teammates to deliver and keep their title aspirations alive.

