Shortly after announcing his retirement from international soccer, Karim Benzema's latest Instagram move suggests he no longer wants to be in touch with some of his former teammates.

Karim Benzema made a shocking return to the French national team in 2021 after a five-year absence. The Real Madrid star came back in great fashion, helping the team win the UEFA Nations League and looked ready to help them defend the World Cup title.

However, the veteran striker was ultimately ruled out of Qatar 2022 due to injury. Though rumor had it Benzema could have rejoined the squad for the final, Didier Deschamps' squad remained untouched for the Argentina game.

Amid rumors of tension with the rest of the team, Benzema announced his retirement from international duty at 35 years of age. Now, the prolific striker unfollowed many of his former teammates on Instagram.

Karim Benzema makes massive unfollow of French players on Instagram

Benzema has unfollowed most of his former teammates, with only five players remaining on his timeline: Kylian Mbappe, Raphael Varane and Marcus Thuram, as well as Real Madrid teammates Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga.

However, Karim still follows the French national team profile and manager Didier Deschamps. But he is no longer interested in what the rest have to say, which is seen by many as a sign that he didn't leave on good terms. Either way, Benzema's focus is on Real Madrid, who return to action on Friday, Dec. 30, against Valladolid.