Lionel Messi and the Argentina national football team received a tribute from Conmebol due to their World Cup title. The captain, however, also got a very special gift: a life-size statue. Here, check out the video.

Lionel Messi and the national football team of Argentina have received a tribute from Conmebol, just right before the draw for the Copa Libertadores. Lionel Scaloni’s men traveled to Asunción, in Paraguay, for a party in their honor.

The tribute included tributes for all the members of the team, a musical number from Argentinian singer Soledad, as well as gifts of replicas of trophies for all of them. However, Messi received something even more special: a life-size statue of him, which will accompany Pele and Diego Maradona's.

Also, the president of the Argentine Federation, Claudio Chiqui Tapia, also received a honor of his own as best manager. After this tribute, the Argentine national team will travel to Santiago del Estero to play against Curacao.

VIDEO: Messi receives life-size statue after being World Champion

Messi is coming from a tribute in his own country, after the Football Association decided to name the Casa de Ezeiza in Buenos Aires, which houses the national team set-up, after him. Apart from the statue, he also received replicas of the World Cup trophy, the Finalissima trophy and a cane.

“As I said the other day, we’re leaving very beautiful, special moments after becoming World champions. Living the love of the people of Argentina, and many fans all over the world who rooted for us. It was time for a South American team to be champions again," Messi said after the unveiling of the statute.