Lionel Messi has been the main player in soccer almost since he started in Barcelona. Now he is trying to help Argentina get the title in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Check out his age, height, wife, kids, net worth, and social media.

The Qatar 2022 World Cup is full of stars, although probably no one has the track record that Lionel Messi has. Ever since he started playing full-time in Barcelona, he has been the best player in the world, or at least one of them. So, let’s know more about the captain of Argentina.

Messi played most of his career in the Culés. He even arrived there when he was a 13-year-old kid, which means the majority of his formation happened in the youth divisions of that club known as La Masía. He took over as the best player in the team and he never looked back.

After 34 titles in Catalonia, including four Champions Leagues and 10 in La Liga, he moved to PSG on a free transfer in 2021. He also won championships for Argentina, as it was the most recent Copa America, along with seven Ballon d’Or. He continues breaking records with frequency, which puts him still above most. Find out some more details about Messi right below.

How old is Lionel Messi?

Messi was born on June 24, 1987, so the Argentinian standout is currently 35 years old. His place of birth was Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina.

How tall is Lionel Messi?

The reason why he went to Barcelona so young was to treat a condition that could hinder his growing. That helped him get taller when he was a teenager, and now Messi is 1.70m tall, or 5’7”.

Who is Lionel Messi’s wife?

Messi has been going out with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo since the beginning of his career. But it was on June 30, 2017, when they got married.

Does Lionel Messi have kids?

Messi and his wife Antonella are the parents of three boys. The first one was Thiago in 2012, followed by Mateo in 2015, and Ciro is the youngest of them since he was born in 2018.

What is Lionel Messi’s net worth?

Messi has been an outstanding player for over 15 years, so it’s no surprise how much money he made. Along with the contracts he signed at a club level, he is also the face of multiple top brands across the world. Although it is hard to know for sure, Messi’s net worth is believed to be approximately 600 million dollars. According to Forbes, he earned 1.15 billion dollars in his career including off-the field sponsorships, and the publication had him as the highest paid athlete in the world in 2022 at $130 million.

Does Lionel Messi have any social media?

Messi is on Instagram and his account is @leomessi. As of December 2022, he has 385 million followers, only behind non-other than his on-the-field rival Cristiano Ronaldo at 509 million. He has a bit less than 1000 posts.