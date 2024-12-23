The Cincinnati Bengals remain hopeful of making a late playoff push. With their postseason dreams still alive, the front office has signed a new player to help Joe Burrow secure a spot in the next round.

The 2024 NFL season has been challenging for the Bengals. Despite their efforts, they’ve struggled to secure key victories, suffering six one-possession losses that have hindered their progress.

With a 7-8 record, the Bengals are clinging to their playoff hopes. Determined to make a perfect late-season push, the team has brought in a new player to strengthen their roster for the final stretch.

Bengals add new defensive player to aid playoff aspirations

The Bengals still have a slim chance of making the 2024 playoffs. Sitting at 7-8, they are eyeing a Wild Card spot, as the AFC North title is out of reach.

Cincinnati’s record doesn’t fully reflect their potential. Many fans believe the team can rally for the postseason, given their narrow defeats and recent improvements.

With two crucial games left, the Bengals are making moves to solidify their roster. On Monday, the team announced the signing of defensive end Isaiah Thomas from the practice squad.

Thomas, who spent the first six weeks on the Bengals’ practice squad and later played two games with the Lions, returned to Cincinnati on Dec. 18. The addition aims to bolster their defensive efforts in the final games.

Isaiah Thomas, former Cleveland Browns player

To make room for Thomas, the Bengals released quarterback Logan Woodside. However, the team is expected to re-sign Woodside to the practice squad if he clears waivers, as Jake Browning remains the sole backup to Joe Burrow.

What do the Bengals need to secure a playoff spot?

The Bengals’ playoff hopes hinge on earning a Wild Card spot. To stay in contention, they must defeat the Broncos in Week 17 and the Steelers in Week 18 while hoping for a Chiefs victory over the Broncos in the last game of the season.

Even with wins in their remaining games, Cincinnati’s fate depends on other results, as the Colts and the Dolphins are currently above them in the chase of a playoff spot.

