Former UFC Champion criticizes AI scoring in Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk rematch

Oleksandr Usyk defeated Tyson Fury once again in one of the year’s most anticipated bouts. Yet, a major talking point from the fight was the introduction of an AI judge, which, while not influencing the official result, still sparked controversy. Fury expressed his displeasure with the system after the fight.

Usyk secured a unanimous decision, with all three judges scoring the bout 116–112 in favor of the Ukrainian champion. However, the AI judge, introduced by Saudi organizer Turki Alalshikh, gave an even wider margin, scoring it 118–112 for Usyk.

Fury blasted the use of AI during the post-fight press conference. “After analyzing that, it’s absolute s***. Here’s one: f*** all the computers, let the humans go. More jobs for humans, less jobs for computers,” Fury said.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou also weighed in on the result. Speaking with Pro Boxing Fans, Ngannou voiced skepticism about the scores. “I would have scored the fight closer than that. Maybe Usyk could still have won,” he remarked.

Usyk celebrates victory following the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBC and WBO Undisputed World Heavyweight titles’ fight (Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

“At the end of the fight, I wasn’t sure anyone was a clear winner because it could have gone either way. According to my scorecard, it was closer than that.” He added, per Marca, that AI cannot “understand the sport properly.”

Fury’s Next Move Could Be Against Anthony Joshua

According to The Mirror, Fury was enraged by the decision, storming out of the ring and calling Usyk’s win a “Christmas gift.” Footage from TNT Sports shows Fury pacing the Kingdom Arena, claiming he had been “robbed” and criticizing the choice to hold the fight in Saudi Arabia, stating, “You get nothing in these countries.”

Despite the loss, Fury is reportedly eyeing a blockbuster clash with Anthony Joshua, one of the most anticipated fights in recent boxing history. According to Marca, the bout could generate £250 million (over $312 million) from pay-per-view and box office revenue, solidifying its potential as a landmark event in the sport.