NBA News: Nets player reveals how the offense resurged after Schroder trade to the Warriors

The Brooklyn Nets’ 2024-2025 NBA season has been marked by inconsistency and disappointing results, a trend that continued with their 105-94 loss to the Utah Jazz, one of the league’s weakest teams. The defeat exposed a lack of offensive fluidity, exacerbated by the recent trade of Dennis Schroder to the Golden State Warriors. However, amidst the struggles, Ben Simmons has stepped up, viewing this as an opportunity to lead a resurgence in Brooklyn’s offense.

Ben Simmons’ recent stretch has shown flashes of his former All-Star form. After a stint on the bench, the three-time All-Star has returned to the starting lineup with renewed aggression. Over the last three games, Simmons has averaged 12.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 8.3 assists, while increasing his attempts to 9.0 field goals and 3.7 free throws per game.

“I think it’s that [the role change] and just time in the gym,” Simmons said of his improved mindset. “Just staying on it. And then focusing every day. I come in and try to get better every day, and it’s gonna show. It’s been an adjustment [without Dennis], but obviously, practice sessions help a lot. And then watching film helps a bunch. So the more we play together and the more we get some rhythm, the easier it will be.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adjustments under coach Jordi Fernández

Head coach Jordi Fernández has experimented with Simmons attacking the basket more frequently, aiming to leverage his size, court vision, and ability to penetrate defenses. While the loss to the Jazz demonstrated ongoing challenges, there are encouraging signs that this approach could lead to positive outcomes.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 13: Ben Simmons #10 of the Brooklyn Nets

Advertisement

Consistency, however, remains a critical factor. Simmons’ ability to sustain this level of aggression and maintain confidence will be essential for the Nets to stabilize their offense and remain competitive in a crowded Eastern Conference.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Steve Kerr delivers a striking statement on the Warriors’ recent playstyle

The bigger picture

In the post-Schroder era, Ben Simmons stands as a key figure in the Nets’ efforts to regain their footing. As Brooklyn adjusts to life without their former ball-handler, Simmons’ resurgence could not only salvage their season but also redefine his own career trajectory.

Advertisement

If Simmons can fully embrace the challenge and reestablish himself as a dynamic playmaker, he could lead the Nets back into playoff contention—and remind the league of the All-Star talent that once made him one of the most versatile players in the NBA.