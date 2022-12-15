Liverpool will play against AC Milan in what will be a club friendly game. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Liverpool and Milan will play against each other today in what will be a warm-up friendly between European clubs at the Al-Maktoum Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. InItaly, you can watch it on DAZN.

It is the last week of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup and, because it was played on an atypical date, the main European leagues suspended the competition in the middle of the season, so after the final was played, they must return to the competition. That's why teams want to start preparing to be in their best shape at the restart.

Liverpool had a bad start in the Premier League and have had a lot of ups and downs since then. They undoubtedly need to improve because at the moment they are far from the qualification zone for the Champions League. Milan are in second place, but 8 points behind the leaders Napoli, so they will look to get closer. And both will also seek to advance to the Champions League quarterfinals.

Liverpool vs AC Milan: Kick-Off Time

Liverpool will face AC Milan in a warm-up friendly this Friday, December 16 at the Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Cameroon: 4:30 PM

Ghana: 3:30 PM

Ireland: 3:30 PM

Israel: 5:30 PM

Italy: 4:30 PM

Kenya: 6:30 PM

Nigeria: 4:30 PM

Senegal: 3:30 PM

South Africa: 5:30 PM

Tanzania: 6:30 PM

Uganda: 6:30 PM

UAE: 7:30 PM

UK: 3:30 PM

Liverpool vs AC Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, StarTimes App, SuperSport Variety 2

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Startimes World Football, StarTimes App, DStv Now

International: Bet365, LFCTV GO

Ireland: LFCTV

Israel: Sports 4

Italy: DAZN

Kenya: StarTimes App, DStv Now, Startimes World Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 2

Nigeria: Startimes World Football, SuperSport Variety 2, StarTimes App, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 2

South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, Startimes World Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League

Tanzania: SuperSport Variety 2, Startimes World Football, StarTimes App, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Uganda: SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, StarTimes App, Startimes World Football, DStv Now

United Arab Emirates: Dubai Sports 3, Dubai Sports 2

United Kingdom: LFCTV.

