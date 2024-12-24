The New Orleans Saints have endured a disappointing 2024 season, and Week 16 put their struggles on full display. The NFC South club was crushed by the Packers, and quarterback Spencer Rattler has stepped up to address the brutal loss.

At the start of the 2024 NFL season, the Saints were considered a potential dark horse. Derek Carr, entering his second year in New Orleans, aimed to build on his promising debut with the team and push the Saints into contention.

However, a series of injuries have derailed Carr’s season, significantly limiting his time on the field. Without their starting quarterback, the Saints have stumbled, struggling to find consistency in a campaign riddled with setbacks.

Spencer Rattler takes accountability for Saints’ blowout loss to Packers

With Derek Carr sidelined, the Saints faced a tough decision regarding his replacement. Rookie Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener were the top candidates, and the team ultimately turned to Rattler to lead them through the final stretch of the season.

Week 16 saw the Saints travel to Lambeau Field to take on the Packers. Though underdogs, no one could have predicted the devastating blowout they suffered at the hands of Jordan Love’s squad.

The Saints faltered under the freezing conditions in Green Bay, allowing 34 points while failing to score. Rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler struggled to find his footing, contributing to the team’s offensive collapse.

Selected in the fifth round of this year’s draft, Rattler’s inexperience has been evident, and it proved costly in Week 16. Despite his status as a rookie, Rattler took responsibility for his performance, admitting there’s no excuse for the mistakes he made.

New Orleans Saints rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler

“Just embarrassing,” Rattler said, via Rashad Milligan of NOLA.com. “Embarrassing loss. I put it on myself. I did not play good at all, in my opinion. I just didn’t have any answers, I have to go to make more plays, protect the ball and I’ve just got to be better.”

Will Derek Carr be with the Saints in 2025?

Last year, the Saints brought in Derek Carr to revitalize their offense and provide stability at quarterback. While the veteran has shown flashes of brilliance, his time in New Orleans has been marred by inconsistency and injuries.

Despite the challenges of the 2024 season, the Saints are expected to stick with Carr as their starter in 2025. The organization sees him as the centerpiece of their offense and plans to bolster his supporting cast in the upcoming draft to reignite their playoff ambitions.

