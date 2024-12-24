Dennis Schröder, the dynamic German point guard, has made a significant mark in the NBA with his speed and skills on the court. Recently, his career has taken a new turn by joining the Golden State Warriors following a trade with the Nets.

His arrival not only strengthens the team but also increases attention on his figure, both on and off the playing field. Fans and analysts worldwide will closely follow his performance in this new chapter.

Beyond his athletic achievements, the star player has amassed considerable wealth throughout his career, with millions in his bank accounts. Here’s a look at everything about his current net worth…

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is Dennis Schroder’s net worth?

Dennis Schröder, the newest addition to the Golden State Warriors, has been making headlines for his incredible talent and growing fortune. As of December 2024, the star has a net worth estimated between $40 and $50 million.

Dennis Schroder #71 of the Golden State Warriors shoots over Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers during the first half at Chase Center on December 23, 2024. (Source: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Sportskeeda and Essentially Sports reported that by the end of 2024, the German player traded to Stephen Curry‘s team in a deal that involved De’Anthony Melton and second-round draft picks.

Advertisement

Regarding his contractual situation, he is in the final year of his contract, earning $12.4 million for the 2024-2025 season, and will become a free agent at the end of the season, according to sources like ESPN.

Advertisement

Throughout his NBA career, he has played for several teams, including the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets, Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets.

In addition to his time with these teams, he has been a standout figure for the German national team, significantly contributing to the team’s success in various international competitions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dennis Schroder #71 of the Golden State Warriors takes a shot during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on December 19, 2024. (Source: Justin Ford/Getty Images)

He has earned significant income through his big contracts. As of the 2024-2025 season, his total earnings in the league are estimated to be approximately $103 million, according to Spotrac.

Advertisement

Dennis Schroder’s endorsements

Initially, the German player wore Nike sneakers, including models from the lines of Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. However, in September 2022, he signed an endorsement deal with Puma.

Advertisement

In addition to his on-court apparel, he also promotes other big brands, such as Atelier Drip and That’s Tuff. Beyond these areas, he has also collaborated with Russell Athletic, Cricket Wireless, Hugo Boss and Mercedes Benz.

Advertisement

Although detailed public information about other specific endorsement deals is not available, his international profile and NBA presence suggest that he may have additional commercial partnerships.

Dennis Schroder’s real estate holdings

In early 2021, shortly after joining the Los Angeles Lakers, Dennis Schröder and his wife, Ellen Ziolo, acquired a luxurious contemporary mansion in Tarzana, a neighborhood located in the San Fernando Valley.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dennis Schroeder at the Bamberg Baskets vs Basketball Loewen Braunschweig game in 2024. (Source: IMAGO / Eibner)

The property, purchased for $4.3 million, boasts over 7,800 square feet and is equipped with a full-size basketball court, a pool with an integrated spa, a home theater, and a rooftop terrace with a grill.

Advertisement

In 2023, he listed this mansion for rent at $40,000 per month. The offering highlighted features such as six bedrooms with private baths, a chef-style kitchen, and a two-story guest house with a gym.

Advertisement

In September 2024, while playing for the Brooklyn Nets, he began renting a six-bedroom townhouse in Red Hook, Brooklyn, for $40,000 per month, with an option to purchase, according to The Real Deal.