After the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Manchester United have in sight a top goalkeeper to compete for the starting job with David de Gea considering his contract is about to expire. Read here and find out who is the star close to Old Trafford.

Manchester United are living very complicated moments under new manager Erik ten Hag. The 2022-2023 Premier League is close to the end of its first half and the team of Old Trafford already have a double digit difference trailing the impressive leader, Arsenal. Furthermore, they're out of Champions League spots.

Right now, any possible scenario projects a tough fight for Manchester United with clubs such as the Gunners, Manchester City, Newcastle and Tottenham. To make things worse, Liverpool and Chelsea are quietly coming back especially to get in the battle for the Top-4. There's no margin of error.

So, after the Qatar 2022 World Cup break, major signings are on the way for a lot of big clubs in the Premier League. Manchester United are not the exception and, considering David de Gea's contract is about to expire, there could be a new star goalkeeper. The move could be shocking.

Who might replace David de Gea as goalkeeper in Manchester United?

David de Gea's contract with Manchester United expires on June of 2023. This means that starting on January 1, the Spanish goalkeeper is free to negotiate with any team he likes. As expected, Erik ten Hag has to be ready in case he doesn't accept a reduced salary and the search for a possible replacement is on.

The big name who could land in Manchester is Jordan Pickford. The 28-year old goalkeeper had a very solid World Cup for England and might leave Everton to sign with a powerhouse in the Premier League. It would be great competition for the starting job and definitely a good Plan B in case David de Gea decides to leave.

However, Manchester United are not alone. Tottenham and Chelsea could also be in the mix to sign the goalkeeper. Since 2017, Pickford has become a star at Everton, but, the contract extension to retain him is currently delayed. Now, considering his World Cup perfomances, that could open the door for Pickford to leave.