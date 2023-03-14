Napoli will receive Eintracht Frankfurt for the second leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League round of 16. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Napoli want to ensure their passage to the quarterfinals of this UEFA Champions League. They know that in the first leg game played in Germany they got a good result, won 2-0, and now they have the chance to define as locals, of course, they should not be overconfident since they face a tough opponent.
Eintracht Frankfurt will go in search of a heroic result. They were clearly outmatched in the game of the first leg and a 0-2 result is difficult to reverse, although not impossible. They will have to propose a much more offensive game in order to obtain that 2-goal victory that will allow them to at least define the series on penalties.
Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (March 16)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (March 16)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 9:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (March 16)
Indonesia: 4:00 AM (March 16)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (March 16)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM (March 16)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 4:00 AM (March 16)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (March 16)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (March 16)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 4:00 PM (ET)
Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: City Sports
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 3
Brazil: HBO Max, TNT Brasil, Space Brazil
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD
Indonesia: Vidio
International: Sport 24 Extra
Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 2, LiveScore App, BTSport.com
Israel: 5Plus
Italy: Amazon Prime Video
Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: TNT Sports, HBO Max
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports Premium 2
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now
Norway: TV2 Sport, TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 1
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Variety, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport 10, Blue Sport 5, Blue Sport 2, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2
United Kingdom: BT Sport 2, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
USA: Paramount+, ViX, VIX+