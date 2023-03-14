Napoli will face Eintracht Frankfurt for the second leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League round of 16. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League in your country

Napoli will receive Eintracht Frankfurt for the second leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League round of 16. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt online in the US on Paramount+]

Napoli want to ensure their passage to the quarterfinals of this UEFA Champions League. They know that in the first leg game played in Germany they got a good result, won 2-0, and now they have the chance to define as locals, of course, they should not be overconfident since they face a tough opponent.

Eintracht Frankfurt will go in search of a heroic result. They were clearly outmatched in the game of the first leg and a 0-2 result is difficult to reverse, although not impossible. They will have to propose a much more offensive game in order to obtain that 2-goal victory that will allow them to at least define the series on penalties.

Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (March 16)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (March 16)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 9:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (March 16)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (March 16)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (March 16)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (March 16)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM (March 16)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (March 16)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (March 16)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 4:00 PM (ET)

Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: City Sports

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 3

Brazil: HBO Max, TNT Brasil, Space Brazil

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

Indonesia: Vidio

International: Sport 24 Extra

Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 2, LiveScore App, BTSport.com

Israel: 5Plus

Italy: Amazon Prime Video

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: TNT Sports, HBO Max

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports Premium 2

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now

Norway: TV2 Sport, TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 1

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Variety, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport 10, Blue Sport 5, Blue Sport 2, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2

United Kingdom: BT Sport 2, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

USA: Paramount+, ViX, VIX+

