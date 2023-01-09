Real Betis will face Barcelona for the semifinals of the 2023 Spanish Super Cup. Here you can find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Real Betis and Barcelona will face against each other in what will be the 2023 Spanish Super Cup semifinals. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be the second of the semifinals of this 2023 Spanish Super Cup. On the one hand there will be the last champions of the Copa del Rey 2021/2022, Real Betis who are currently 4th in La Liga. Last season was very good for them, and they are confident that they can make history in 2022/2023.

They will not have it easy since their rivals are one of the candidates to win this edition of the Spanish Super Cup. Barcelona are the current leaders of La Liga, and beyond some ups and downs (such as what happened in the UEFA Champions League) they are tough opponents. As if that were not enough, if Real Madrid win and they too, "El Clasico" would be played in the final, something that always excites the "Cules".

Real Betis vs Barcelona: Date

This game corresponding to the 2023 Spanish Supercup semifinals between Real Betis and Barcelona that will take place at the King Fahd Stadium will be played on Thursday, January 12 at 2:00 PM (ET).

Real Betis vs Barcelona: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Real Betis vs Barcelona

The game that Real Betis and Barcelona will play for the 2023 Spanish Supercup semifinals will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ESPN Deportes, ESPN2, ESPN+.

