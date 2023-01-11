Barcelona will clash with Real Betis in the semifinals of the 2023 Spanish Super Cup. The game will be played at King Fahd International Stadium, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

Real Betis vs Barcelona: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 Spanish Super Cup in your country

The 2023 Spanish Super Cup will have Barcelona vs Real Betis in the semifinals to find the rival for Real Madrid. This game will be played at King Fahd International Stadium, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Barcelona travelled to Saudi Arabia with a lot of confidence following their recent win in La Liga. It wasn’t a great performance, but defeating Atletico Madrid away is never easy. On top of that, the 1-0 sent them to the lead by three points after the Merengues lost vs Villarreal a day before. Xavi is still looking for his first title as a coach in the club and will have an excellent reinforcement since Robert Lewandowski will be ready to go.

Although Real Betis have been a tough rival for most teams. They also get to this clash after celebrating during the weekend given they beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1. This was very important for them since it finished a three-game streak without a win. It was meaningful too because now they are back in the top 4 that would mean being in the next Champions League.

Real Betis vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time

Barcelona will take on Real Betis in the semifinals of the 2022-2023 Spanish Super Cup this Thursday, January 12. The game will be played at King Fahd International Stadium, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Real Betis vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming

