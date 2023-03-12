Real Madrid are currently on a very tight race trying to win the 2022-2023 La Liga. However, all this has been overshadowed by the corruption scandal involving their archrival, FC Barcelona. At the moment, with the official accusations already made by the Prosecution Service, the consequences could be historic.

The ongoing investigation will determine if Barcelona benefited from proven millionaire payments to Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, the former vicepresident of the Technical Committee of Referees in Spain. This could have happened for more than a decade. Though Barcelona argue the services were hired only for advisory, the conclusions will reveal if all led to competitive advantage.

While many teams from La Liga publicly claimed for justice, Real Madrid remained silent for several days. Now, after an urgent meeting, the club finally has a stance in Barcelona's corruption scandal. Read here to check out the details.

Real Madrid will go against Barcelona in corruption scandal

The popular thinking was that Real Madrid didn't want to speak about the matter, because Barcelona had been truly loyal to their club's president Florentino Perez in his quest to develop the famous European Super League. However, when the authorities in Spain got involved, they had to take a stance. After an urgent meeting of the Board of Directors, Real Madrid had an official announcement.

"In their meeting held today, the Real Madrid C.F. Board of Directors have inspected the serious accusations brought by the Barcelona Prosecution Service against F.C. Barcelona, two of its former presidents, Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell, and executives Albert Soler and Oscar Grau, on the basis of alleged offenses of corruption in sports, among others, all related to the relationship the club maintained with the former Vice-President of the Technical Referees' Committee (CTA), Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira."

Then, after the examination of the facts surrounding the matter, the soccer world was eager to know the measures which will be taken by the club. Real Madrid finally detailed the path to follow.



"Real Madrid wishes to express its utmost concern regarding the gravity of the facts and reiterates its confidence in the legal system. The club has agreed that, in defence of its legitimate rights, it will appear at the trial when the judge opens it up to the affected parties."

So, when the time comes, Real Madrid will be one of the clubs legally seeking for justice. If there was indeed help for Barcelona through the referees in different competitions, Florentino Perez has officially made clear they will go all-in for historic punishments.