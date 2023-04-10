The incident occurred after the game in which the Real Madrid star punched Baena in the parking station outside the Santiago Bernabéu.

The game ended Villarreal 3 - Real Madrid 2, the result basically cementing that Barcelona will most likely win LaLiga and Real Madrid will have to focus on the Champions League. But what everyone is talking about is what happened after the game.

Federico Valverde punched Álex Baena in the stadium’s parking lot after the match, according to the Uruguayan, Baena made a disgusting statement about Valverde’s unborn baby during a Copa del Rey match.

The player and Villarreal completely denied that Baena made those statements and that the attack was unprovoked, the Yellow Submarine even went as far as to press charges.

Villarreal press charges on Federico Valverde

In a statement issued after the punch, Villarreal stated, "In light of this situation, the player has decided to file the corresponding complaint against the attacker to the national police. Once more, Villarreal shows its rejection of any act of violence and believes firmly in the player's version of events and will support him through this process."

In light of the incident Federico Valverde’s wife Mina Bonino uploaded a story on Instagram where the Real Madrid star was with his son playing on Easter Sunday. The former sports journalist and model would shed more light on what happened after the game.

"Do I have to go out and explain when they told me that my pregnancy could not continue? We kept quiet for almost two months, waiting for the results to find out if we could continue or not, already having FIVE months of pregnancy… The limit reaches the pain of the other person and I had enough so that they come to question me about the dates about the health of the son that I am expecting. And despite everything, from the bottom of my heart, I do not wish anyone to have to go through a situation similar (to me). It is the last thing I am going to put, but for me it is torture to relive this and question dates and news. But it was already public that something was happening with my pregnancy, " Bonino finished after retweeting a Marca article.