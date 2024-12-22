Only six spots remain in the NFL playoffs after the Baltimore Ravens clinched their berth with a commanding 34-17 victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Lamar Jackson led the charge with three passing touchdowns, while Derrick Henry reached a significant milestone, solidifying his pivotal role in the Ravens’ success.

The Ravens delivered a stellar performance, delighting fans with their unyielding dominance across all four quarters. The win not only secured their playoff spot but also left the door open for two AFC contenders—the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos—who face off this Sunday with hopes of advancing to the postseason.

While the entire Ravens roster excelled against the Steelers, Derrick Henry emerged as a standout. His relentless rushing set the tone for the team, contributing significantly to Baltimore’s four touchdowns. Henry’s efforts energized his teammates, making him a crucial factor in the game’s outcome.

According to ESPN Stats, Henry broke a new record for the most rushing yards in a single game against the Steelers, accumulating an impressive 162 yards on the ground. His performance overwhelmed Pittsburgh’s defensive line, highlighted by a remarkable 44-yard run and 27 receiving yards.

Derrick Henry #22 of the Baltimore Ravens scores a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

This milestone marks Henry’s third-best rushing performance of the season, following his 169-yard effort against Tampa Bay and a stunning 199-yard game versus the Buffalo Bills. Together with Lamar Jackson, Henry has been a nightmare for opposing defenses, proving instrumental in Baltimore’s playoff run.

Jackson reaches a significant milestone

While Henry is setting records on the ground, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is enjoying an equally remarkable season. In the recent game against the Steelers, Jackson threw three touchdown passes, adding to an already stellar campaign. With this performance, he achieved a milestone previously held by Aaron Rodgers.

According to StatMuse, Jackson has tallied 40 total touchdowns and only 4 interceptions this season. This achievement places him alongside Rodgers as the only players in NFL history to record 40+ total touchdowns with five or fewer interceptions in a single season.

Henry’s stellar season stats

In 15 games as the Ravens’ starting running back, Henry is on track for one of the best performances of his career in terms of rushing yards. He has already accumulated 1,636 rushing yards during the NFL regular season, marking the second-highest total of his career. Additionally, Henry has 278 rushing attempts and has scored 13 touchdowns this season.

Henry’s 87-yard rush, the longest of his career, leads the league in that category. Moreover, he also tops the league with 15 combined rushing and receiving touchdowns (RRTDs). His contributions include 78 rushing first downs and an impressive 5.9 yards per carry, setting a new personal best in efficiency.