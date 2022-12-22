Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly reluctant to let Lionel Messi celebrate his World Cup success with Argentina at the Parc des Princes to avoid any problems with Kylian Mbappe.

Pretty much everyone in Argentina is living the happiest days of their lives after watching their team succeed at Qatar 2022. But their triumph was also celebrated by millions around the world, who wanted to see Lionel Messi win his first FIFA World Cup.

Paris Saint-Germain, however, seem to be in a tough spot. While they can be proud of having a world champion in their squad, they are also aware that Argentina's win came at the expense of France and Kylian Mbappe.

Therefore, it's not an easy situation to handle. When Messi returns to Paris, the club will have to find a way to recognize the 35-year-old without bothering the French fans or his teammate, which is why they're reportedly reluctant to let Messi show off the trophy.

Report: PSG reluctant to let Messi do World Cup trophy parade

According to Goal, Lionel Messi wants to show the FIFA World Cup trophy in front of the PSG fans at the Parc des Princes. However, the club is believed to be unsure about it since France lost the final.

On top of that, Paris Saint-Germain are also reportedly worried on how it would impact on Mbappe. The 24-year-old was target of mockery by the Argentine players, especially goalkeeper Emiliano 'Dibu' Martinez despite scoring three goals (as well as his penalty) in the game.

Cristophe Galtier's men return to Ligue 1 action on Wednesday, December 28, when they welcome Strasbourg to the Parc des Princes. Messi is expected to spend Christmas in Rosario, but could be back for that game.