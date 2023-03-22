Suriname host Mexico in the 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League. Read here to find out the kick-off time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Mexico visit Suriname in the 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League. This crucial match of the group stage will be played at Frank Essed Stadion in Paramaribo on Thursday, March 23. Here you can find the kick-off time of the game and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country.

[Watch Suriname vs Mexico online free in the US on Fubo]

Suriname will try to play spoiler at home against a powerhouse in the region. So far in the group stage of the Concacaf Nations League, Suriname have one tie and two losses. In their first match with Mexico at Torreon, they lost 3-0. Their only point in Group A came after a great performance facing Jamaica in Paramaribo (1-1).

After a disastrous World Cup in Qatar, Mexico start a new process under coach Diego Cocca. This will be his first official match leading the famous Tri. Cocca got the job thanks to his success at the club level with Racing in Argentina and Atlas in Liga MX. If Mexico want to be in the Final Four of the tournament, they cannot lose points at Suriname considering they're behind Jamaica for first place in Group A. Only the top team advance to the semifinals.

Suriname vs Mexico: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 9 PM

Australia: 10 AM (AEST) (Friday)

Bangladesh: 6 AM (Friday)

Belgium: 1 AM (Friday)

Brazil: 9 PM

Canada: 8 PM (ET)

Croatia: 1 AM (Friday)

Denmark: 1 AM (Friday)

Egypt: 2 AM (Friday)

France: 1 AM (Friday)

Germany: 1 AM (Friday)

Ghana: 12 AM (Friday)

Greece: 2 AM (Friday)

India: 5:30 AM (Friday)

Indonesia: 8 AM (Friday)

Ireland: 12 AM (Friday)

Israel: 2 AM (Friday)

Italy: 1 AM (Friday)

Jamaica: 7 PM

Kenya: 3 AM (Friday)

Malaysia: 8 AM (Friday)

Mexico: 6 PM

Morocco: 12 AM (Friday)

Netherlands: 1 AM (Friday)

New Zealand: 1 PM (Friday)

Nigeria: 1 AM (Friday)

Norway: 1 AM (Friday)

Philippines: 8 AM (Friday)

Poland: 1 AM (Friday)

Portugal: 12 AM (Friday)

Saudi Arabia: 3 AM (Friday)

Serbia: 1 AM (Friday)

Singapore: 8 AM (Friday)

South Africa: 2 AM (Friday)

Spain: 1 AM (Friday)

Suriname: 9 PM

Sweden: 1 AM (Friday)

Switzerland: 1 AM (Friday)

UAE: 4 AM (Friday)

UK: 12 AM (Friday)

United States: 8 PM (ET)

Suriname vs Mexico: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App

Bangladesh: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App

Belgium: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App

Brazil: Star+

Canada: Fubo Canada, OneSoccer

Croatia: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App

Denmark: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App

Egypt: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App

France: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App

Germany: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App

Ghana: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App

Greece: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App

India: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App

Indonesia: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App

Ireland: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App

Israel: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App

Italy: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App

Malaysia: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App

Mexico: VIX+, Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN En Vivo, Azteca 7, Azteca Deportes En Vivo

Morocco: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App

Netherlands: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App

New Zealand: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App

Nigeria: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App

Norway: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App

Philippines: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App

Poland: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App

Portugal: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App

Saudi Arabia: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App

Serbia: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App

Singapore: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App

South Africa: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App

Spain: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App

Suriname: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App

Sweden: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App

Switzerland: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App

UAE: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App

UK: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Paramount+, Univision, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA