Mexico visit Suriname in the 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League. This crucial match of the group stage will be played at Frank Essed Stadion in Paramaribo on Thursday, March 23. Here you can find the kick-off time of the game and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country.
Suriname will try to play spoiler at home against a powerhouse in the region. So far in the group stage of the Concacaf Nations League, Suriname have one tie and two losses. In their first match with Mexico at Torreon, they lost 3-0. Their only point in Group A came after a great performance facing Jamaica in Paramaribo (1-1).
After a disastrous World Cup in Qatar, Mexico start a new process under coach Diego Cocca. This will be his first official match leading the famous Tri. Cocca got the job thanks to his success at the club level with Racing in Argentina and Atlas in Liga MX. If Mexico want to be in the Final Four of the tournament, they cannot lose points at Suriname considering they're behind Jamaica for first place in Group A. Only the top team advance to the semifinals.
Suriname vs Mexico: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 9 PM
Australia: 10 AM (AEST) (Friday)
Bangladesh: 6 AM (Friday)
Belgium: 1 AM (Friday)
Brazil: 9 PM
Canada: 8 PM (ET)
Croatia: 1 AM (Friday)
Denmark: 1 AM (Friday)
Egypt: 2 AM (Friday)
France: 1 AM (Friday)
Germany: 1 AM (Friday)
Ghana: 12 AM (Friday)
Greece: 2 AM (Friday)
India: 5:30 AM (Friday)
Indonesia: 8 AM (Friday)
Ireland: 12 AM (Friday)
Israel: 2 AM (Friday)
Italy: 1 AM (Friday)
Jamaica: 7 PM
Kenya: 3 AM (Friday)
Malaysia: 8 AM (Friday)
Mexico: 6 PM
Morocco: 12 AM (Friday)
Netherlands: 1 AM (Friday)
New Zealand: 1 PM (Friday)
Nigeria: 1 AM (Friday)
Norway: 1 AM (Friday)
Philippines: 8 AM (Friday)
Poland: 1 AM (Friday)
Portugal: 12 AM (Friday)
Saudi Arabia: 3 AM (Friday)
Serbia: 1 AM (Friday)
Singapore: 8 AM (Friday)
South Africa: 2 AM (Friday)
Spain: 1 AM (Friday)
Suriname: 9 PM
Sweden: 1 AM (Friday)
Switzerland: 1 AM (Friday)
UAE: 4 AM (Friday)
UK: 12 AM (Friday)
United States: 8 PM (ET)
Suriname vs Mexico: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App
Bangladesh: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App
Belgium: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App
Brazil: Star+
Canada: Fubo Canada, OneSoccer
Croatia: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App
Denmark: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App
Egypt: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App
France: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App
Germany: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App
Ghana: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App
Greece: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App
India: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App
Indonesia: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App
Ireland: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App
Israel: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App
Italy: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App
Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Kenya: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App
Malaysia: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App
Mexico: VIX+, Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN En Vivo, Azteca 7, Azteca Deportes En Vivo
Morocco: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App
Netherlands: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App
New Zealand: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App
Nigeria: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App
Norway: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App
Philippines: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App
Poland: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App
Portugal: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App
Saudi Arabia: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App
Serbia: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App
Singapore: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App
South Africa: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App
Spain: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App
Suriname: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App
Sweden: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App
Switzerland: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App
UAE: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App
UK: Facebook Live, YouTube, Concacaf Official App
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Paramount+, Univision, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA