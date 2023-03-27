Switzerland will receive Israel for the Matchday 2 of the Euro Qualifiers. Here you can find out how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Switzerland vs Israel: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online Euro Qualifiers in your country

Switzerland will play against Israel this Tuesday, March 28 for the Matchday 2 of the Euro Qualifiers Group I. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Switzerland's start in these Euro qualifiers was, as expected, with a comfortable 5-0 win against Belarus which put them at the top of the group. They are favorites to finish in first place and from the first game they are showing why. And of course, now they want to continue in the same way.

Their rivals will be Israel, who in their first game drew 1-1 against Kosovo, a result that is of little use for their aspirations to play the next Euro 2024. It is a group where, except for Switzerland, there are no other strong rivals, so It's a great chance to qualify and the Israelis don't want to let it go.

Switzerland vs Israel: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 5:45 AM (March 29)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (March 29)

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (March 29)

Israel: 9:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Mexico: 12:45 PM

New Zealand: 7:45 AM (March 29)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Switzerland vs Israel: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sports

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, ESPN4, Star+

Canada: DAZN

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

France: The Team Web

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Greece: Novasports Extra 1

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

International: UEFA.tv

Israel: 5Sport

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 9 NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 2

Norway: TV2Play

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 1, Polsat Sport Premium 2

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV4

Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety 3

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: RTS Sport, SRF zwei, RTS 2

USA: VIX+

