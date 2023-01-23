USMNT take on Serbia at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles for a 2023 International Friendly. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

USMNT vs Serbia: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch this 2023 International Friendly

USMNT and Serbia meet in a 2023 International Friendly game. This game will take place at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. The home team is ready to rebuild their road to new tournaments.. Here is all the detailed information about this International Friendly game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on Peacock

USMNT had a couple of good games during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, but they want to put that tournament behind them and rebuild their road for another big tournament.

Serbia also played in the recent World Cup but now they need to make modifications within their squad for the upcoming qualifiers.

USMNT vs Serbia: Date

USMNT and Serbia play for a 2023 International Friendly game on Wednesday, January 25 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. The home team is likely to score the first goal.

USMNT vs Serbia: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch USMNT vs Serbia at the 2023 International Friendly

This game for a 2023 International Friendly a, USMNT and Serbia at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday, January 25, will be broadcast in the US by Peacock and other options to watch this game in the US is Universo.