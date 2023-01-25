USMNT and Serbia meet in a 2023 International Friendly game. This game will take place at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. The home team is ready to win the first game at home, but the visitors know how to defend. Here is all the detailed information about this International Friendly game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
The USMNT want to leave the 2022 World Cup behind and return to the path of winning streaks and local tournaments to rebuild their attacking strategy.
Serbia have all it takes to qualify for a World Cup but they need to fix a couple of things before returning to another big tournament, their defense is good but they have trouble scoring goals.
USMNT vs Serbia: Kick-Off Time
USMNT and Serbia play for a 2023 International Friendly game on Wednesday, January 25 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.
Serbia: 4:00 AM January 26
United States: 10:00 PM
USMNT vs Serbia: TV Channel and Live Streaming
United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), Peacock , HBO Max, UNIVERSO.