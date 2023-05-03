River Plate will host Boca Juniors at Estadio Más Monumental on Matchday 15 of the 2023 Argentine League. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

[Watch River Plate vs Boca Juniors online in the US on Paramount+]

River Plate need to clear their mind immediately following their mid-week performance. Their trip to Brazil to play vs Fluminense in the Copa Libertadores ended in a 5-1 loss, so they must leave that behind before this rivalry game. The Millonarios have been great in Argentina leading the standings with a six-point advantage.

Boca Juniors are far from the top in the league following a very slow start of the season. There is actually an astonishing gap of 16 points between these teams, although a match of this type usually works as a separate story. Their present shows an improvement with a 3-1 win over Racing Club at the domestic competition along with a 2-0 vs Colo Colo.

When will River Plate vs Boca Juniors be played?

River Plate will face Boca Juniors on Matchday 15 of the 2023 Argentine League this Sunday, May 7. The game will be played at Estadio Más Monumental.

River Plate vs Boca Juniors: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

How to watch River Plate vs Boca Juniors in the US

The game between River Plate and Boca Juniors on Matchday 15 of the 2023 Argentine League will be available to watch or live stream on Paramount + in the US. ViX is the other option.