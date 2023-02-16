Enzo Fernandez's move from Benfica to Chelsea in January set a British record fee. However, legendary Premier League and Argentina striker Sergio Aguero thinks his compatriot has already shown he is unfazed by his astronomical transfer cost and backs him to succeed.

Enzo Fernandez's move from Benfica to Chelsea on transfer deadline day was the largest transaction of the January transfer window and the most valuable agreement in English soccer history. A staggering €121 million was needed to entice the highly regarded 22-year-old midfielder.

The meteoric ascent of the Argentina World Cup hero has been astonishing to see. He moved to Portuguese club Benfica in a deal for over €44 million last June, less than two years after spending time on loan at Defensa y Justicia in his own country from River Plate.

Despite having spent just a few months in Europe, his displays for Argentina at the 2022 Qatar World Cup convinced the Blues to make a move in January. Todd Boehly was willing to offer significantly more than any other club, including Liverpool, making the rising star the concluding acquisition of a really amazing window.

What did Sergio Aguero say about Enzo Fernandez?

Former Premier League star Sergio Aguero has now praised his compatriot and revealed that he is certain that the central midfielder will thrive in England.

"Enzo has shown time and time again, both in his first club River Plate and in the Argentina national team and Benfica, that he does not feel pressure and assumes his responsibility on the pitch naturally. And he no longer has to do with how much was paid for him.

"We saw it in his Chelsea debut. He made the team play and almost reached the goal - and it was his first game. In the second he put in a masterful assist for Joao Felix's goal. He will surely have a very important progression in the Premier League", Aguero told ProminentStake.com.