The World Cup in the USA, Mexico, and Canada could have an unusual rule change during the group stage.

The FIFA World Cup in Qatar is now halfway through, but FIFA is already thinking about what comes next with the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It will be the first World Cup that will be played under the new 48-team format.

The 2026 World Cup will have a total of 16 venues, 2 in Canada, 3 in Mexico, and 11 in the United States and will be broadcasted by Fox and Telemundo in the US. At the moment no details of which venue will have the final or opening game have yet to be announced.

Still the 48-team format has received its criticism as the high number of teams could bring the level of play down in the tournament. Aside from the number of teams, FIFA still is thinking about tinkering with some of the rules.

FIFA want to change game rules for 2026 World Cup

According The Athletic, FIFA is seriously considering penalty shootouts as a type of tie breaker during the Group Stage of the next tournament. Things would remain as they are in regard to point distribution, 3 for a win, 1 for a draw, and 0 for a loss, with the added bonus that the victorious team in the shootout would earn an extra point.

FIFA is concerned that the added teams and an additional knockout stage will produce tighter matches but feel this added bonus will incentivize teams to search for wins or be “in game” tie breakers if teams finish level on points.

“Shootouts could indeed be an option for tournaments with groups of three in which you play against two opponents. It can get pretty tight. If one team for instance draws one match 0-0 and wins the other 1-0, there’s a high risk that all three teams are level on points and goals in the end,” Marco van Basten, FIFA’s former chief officer for technical development, told Bild back in 2017.