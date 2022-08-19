A tremendous match is what Liga MX will give away when Club America and Cruz Azul play another edition of the young derby of Mexican soccer. We reveal how to watch the match for free in the United States, as well as the preview, predictions, and odds.

A glorious weekend for Mexican soccer fans is on the horizon, when matchday 10 of the Liga MX Apertura 2022 tournament offers succulent dishes such as the passionate Mexico City derby between America and Cruz Azul.

After a complicated start with 3 defeats in 5 games, Club America has recovered the way, the smile and the good performance. This is certified by their 3 consecutive victories in which they have scored 8 goals and conceded only 1, which has them in the top 5 of the Liga MX Apertura 2022 Tournament.

Cruz Azul is the opposite side of the coin and should be worried because the Águilas can hurt them. The Cementeros team occupies one of the last three places in the Liga MX standings and it is no wonder, as they have only won 2 of their 9 games in the tournament. Their 3 most recent games have ended in defeat.

America vs Cruz Azul: Match Information

Date: Saturday, August 20, 2022

Time: 10:05 PM (ET)

Location: Azteca Stadium, Mexico City, Mexico

Live Stream US: FuboTV, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, and Univision.

America vs Cruz Azul: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

America vs Cruz Azul: Storylines and Head-to-Head

186 matches have been played in the youth derby between Club America and Cruz Azul, with 64 wins for the Aguilas and 56 for the Cementeros. There are 64 occasions in which these teams have played to a draw. This count includes the 6 Liga MX finals they have played, with 4 wins for the Yellows and 2 for the Blues.

In the last 5 Liga MX meetings between the two teams, America's dominance has come to a halt, as they have simply not been able to win a single match. Meanwhile, Cruz Azul has 3 wins and 2 draws. The last victory of the Aguilas in this derby was in May 2019, 3-1.

How to watch or live stream America vs Cruz Azul in the US

The derbies in every league are special and therefore not to be missed. The passionate clash between Club America and Cruz Azul on matchday 10 of the Torneo Apertura 2022 is a must-see. You can find the match on TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA and Univision.

America vs Cruz Azul: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers rely heavily on trends, and in the case of the Liga MX youth derby, history dictates that Club America is the favorite.