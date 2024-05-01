Cristiano Ronaldo continues his marvelous season trying to finally hoist a big trophy with Al Nassr. Although the Saudi Pro League and the AFC Champions League are out of reach, there’s one last hope.

This Wednesday, during the semifinal of the King’s Cup, CR7 scored a magnificent goal to give a 1-0 lead to his club. It was a massive matchup considering archrival Al Hilal were waiting in the title game.

Ronaldo has been unstoppable in Saudi Arabia as the league’s top scorer with 29 goals. The Portuguese legend is close of reaching 900 goals in his professional career and is ready for his next big challenge during the summer: the UEFA Euro 2024.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice in Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej

In the 17th minute of the King’s Cup semifinal between Al Nassr and Al Khaleej, Cristiano Ronaldo took advantage of a huge mistake from goalkeeper Ibrahim Sehic. A wonderful definition.

In the end, Al Nassr beat Al Khaleej (3-1) and the final of the King’s Cup against Al Hilal is scheduled to be played on May 31st at Jeddah. That match could create worldwide attention as it could end up being the first official title for CR7 in Saudi Arabia.

Sadio Mane (37′) scored the second goal and, in a very curious detail, Ronaldo let him take the penalty kick. CR7 got a second goal in the 57th minute. Just unstoppable.