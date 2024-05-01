Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce weighed in on rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy, who will provide more help for Patrick Mahomes in the 2024 NFL season.

The Kansas City Chiefs have added yet another weapon to help Patrick Mahomes this year by selecting wide receiver Xavier Worthy in the 2024 NFL Draft. In his ‘New Heights’ podcast, tight end Travis Kelce explained how the quarterback can benefit from the new kid on the block.

“I will say this though, Xavier Worthy is the fastest man to ever run the 40 yard dash at the combine. He is a 4:21 guy which is unheard of. It’s looking like Pat has another extremely fast man to throw the ball deep to, or just get the ball to in his hands,” said Kelce, as quoted by ClutchPoints. “A lot of his highlights you see he catches the ball and he’s splitting defenders and making guys miss man. He’s an all-around football guy, he’s not just track speed.“

Worthy set the 40-yard dash record at the NFL Combine earlier this year with an impressive mark of 4.21 seconds. The Chiefs took note of that and traded up to get the No. 28 pick from the Buffalo Bills, using it on the Texas product.

As Kelce suggested, Worthy’s speed could provide Mahomes an option to try deep passes. But of course, the wideout can also serve as a safe target for short passes, hoping he can gain more yards with his ability to run.

Xavier Worthy #WO40 of Texas participates in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 02, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Back in the day, Mahomes created havoc in opposing defenses when Tyreek Hill was still in Kansas City, so it will be interesting to see if Worthy can be the fast weapon the Chiefs have missed since Cheetah left for Miami.

Chiefs looking to give Mahomes more help at WR

In his rookie year, Rashee Rice was the only wideout who looked like a reliable target for Mahomes in 2023. The rest of the WR room left a lot to be desired, even if the team went on to win Super Bowl LVIII.

The front office understood that Mahomes deserved more help this time, which is why it has already made significant changes to the group. Before drafting Worthy, the team signed Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown in free agency.

However, with Rice expected to miss some time after being involved in a car accident, the Chiefs may not be done with adding wide receivers. Mecole Hardman, who caught the game-winning touchdown in the last Super Bowl, is one of the options still available in the open market.