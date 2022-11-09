Arsenal and Brighton meet today in the 2022-2023 EFL Cup Third Round. This game will take place at Emirates Stadium in London. The hosts are playing better than ever and they want to show that they can win any tournament. Here is all the detailed information about this EFL Cup game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Arsenal are top spot in the Premier League's standings with a record of 11-1-1 overall and 34 points. Only Manchester City is close with 32 points. Arsenal have won four of five recent games.
Brighton are also having a good season in the Premier League with a winning record fo 6-3-4 at 6th spot and 21 points. The last two matchweeks were perfect for them with wins against Chelsea and Wolves.
Arsenal vs Brighton: Kick-Off Time
Arsenal and Brighton play for the 2022-2023 EFL Cup Third Round on Wednesday, November 9 at Emirates Stadium in London.
Arsenal vs Brighton: TV Channel and Live Streaming
India: Voot Select
United Kingdom: Arsenal's Official APP for live commentary
United States: ESPN+
For the rest of the world the official Arsenal's APP on Androd and iOS will offer live commentary from 6:45 PM (UK Time)
