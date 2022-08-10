Arsenal will take on Leicester for Matchday 2 of the 2022-23 Premier League. Check out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US and Canada.

Arsenal kicked off this season with a win over Crystal Palace at home for Matchday 1. In fact, the team managed by Mikel Arteta has Arsenal's fans very excited about what they can do this season. However, it is still too early in the season to make accurate predictions about their overall performance.

On the other side, Leicester lost their iconic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel during the offseason. Despite their Premier League debut was a draw against Brentford FC, the team managed by Brendan Rodgers is optimistic about the next season.

Arsenal vs Leicester: Date

Arsenal will host Leicester for Matchday 2 of the 2022-23 Premier League. This English football game will be played on Saturday, August 13 at 10:00 AM (ET). It will be held at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Arsenal vs Leicester: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

How to watch Arsenal vs Leicester in the US and Canada

