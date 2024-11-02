Where to watch Udinese vs Juventus live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Serie A

Udinese face off against Juventus in a Matchday 11 game of the 2024/2025 Serie A. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Udinese and Juventus clash on Matchday 11 of the 2024-25 Serie A season, with fans in the USA able to catch the action live across various platforms. The game will be accessible on major TV networks and streaming services, ensuring viewers don’t miss a moment of this highly anticipated matchup. Here’s a rundown of all the ways you can tune in.

Juventus and Udinese are set to clash in a pivotal showdown after both suffered setbacks on Matchday 10. Juventus, aiming to close in on the top spots, stumbled with a 2-2 draw against a struggling Parma side flirting with relegation, leaving the Bianconeri frustrated with the missed opportunity.

Udinese , meanwhile, endured a surprising 3-2 defeat to Venezia , who managed to escape the league’s bottom. Both teams are eager to rebound and regain momentum in their climb up the standings, making this an intense matchup as they seek to shake off recent disappointments.

When will the Udinese vs Juventus match be played?

Udinese take on Juventus in the Matchday 11 of the 2024-2025 Serie A this Saturday, November 2. The showdown kicks off at 1:00 PM (ET).

Udinese vs Juventus: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Udinese vs Juventus in the USA

This 2024/2025 Serie A game between Udinese and Juventus will be broadcast live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: CBS Sports Golazo Network, Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream.