MLB News: Anthony Rizzo revealed painful insight after Yankees’ World Series exit at home

The New York Yankees were eliminated at home in Game 5 of the World Series, and Anthony Rizzo was among the players who had to admit how painful it was to lose in that fashion.

Anthony Rizzo served as the Yankees’ first baseman in the World Series, bringing previous experience to the high-stakes stage — but it was his first time doing so in a Bronx Bombers jersey. After his team’s elimination in Game 5, Rizzo shared how meaningful it was to wear the iconic pinstripes.

Following the game, a reporter asked Rizzo how difficult it was to exit the World Series this way, knowing he’d had high hopes with the Yankees. Rizzo began his response with, “It’s heartbreaking,” emphasizing that the feeling extended to the entire team.

“It’s heartbreaking for this group, just because of how close you have to come together, as one, as a brotherhood, to get to this point… to wear this jersey is something special that I wish every baseball player gets to feel because it’s a different feeling wearing this jersey. I’ve loved every second of it.”

Rizzo played a part in the errors that led to the Yankees’ Game 5 collapse. The misplay at first base involving him and Gerrit Cole in the fifth inning was seen as the start of the unraveling, which ultimately cost the Yankees their 5-0 lead.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 30: Tommy Kahnle #41 of the New York Yankees recieves a mound visit from Anthony Rizzo #48 and Austin Wells #28 during the eighth inning of Game Five of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Rizzo Hopes to Return Next Year

In his remarks after the Game 5 loss to the Dodgers, Rizzo hinted at his desire to play another season with the Yankees, saying, “I feel like I have a lot left to offer in this game in a lot of different ways. I don’t want to take this off.” However, he acknowledged that things would inevitably change, and the roster might not include the same faces next year.

“After every year, that’s it. That’s the last time you’ll ever be with that exact team, these exact people in this moment.” Rizzo recognized that some of his Yankees teammates might leave unless they receive new contracts, including players like Alex Verdugo, Juan Soto, and Gleyber Torres.