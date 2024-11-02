MLB News: Yankees' Aaron Boone sends heartfelt message to Juan Soto amid looming free agency

Dominican star Juan Soto, one of the best hitters in MLB, is preparing for an exciting free agency, and the New York Yankees manager has shared his opinion on the matter.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, after an exciting World Series, where the team could not make the historic comeback against the Los Angeles Dodgers, sent a message to MLB star Juan Soto.

After the World Series, the focus is on the future of top free agent Juan Soto. Soto has expressed satisfaction with his time with the Yankees and has left open the possibility of staying with the team. However, he has also acknowledged that he will take his time to evaluate all the options and choose the best decision for his career.

Several Yankees teammates such as Aaron Judge, Jazz Chishom Jr., and others have shared clear messages to Soto, and manager Aaron Boone, when asked by reporters and knowing the importance of the issue of free agency in the MLB, referred to the case of Soto, sending him a message of respect and admiration.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It was fun to get to know his family a little bit. Now I consider it family,” Boone said according to MLB.com, “It was so easy to handle. Someone for whom I have a lot of admiration and a lot of respect. I hope he’s here forever, but I also know I’m excited for him and what the next few months are like for him. But from my point of view, I couldn’t have asked for better.”

Alex Verdugo #24 of the New York Yankees is congratulated by Juan Soto #22 after scoring during the eighth inning of Game Four of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Advertisement

The Yankees’ interest in retaining Soto

The Yankees are interested in retaining Soto, who has become a key part of their team. His talent and leadership have been instrumental to the team’s success in the 2024 season.

Advertisement

see also MLB News: Juan Soto makes intentions clear on possibility of staying with Yankees in free agency

However, the Yankees will face stiff competition from other teams, such as the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers, who are also interested in acquiring Soto’s services.

Advertisement

The Future of Soto

Soto, despite his youth, is one of the best hitters in MLB. His ability to hit hits, his patience at the plate and his ability to produce runs make him a highly coveted player.

Various sources claim that the figure could rise to $700 million, and even that his contract could have better conditions than those of Japanese Shohei Ohtani with the Dodgers. The Yankees hope to convince him to stay in New York, but they will have to compete heavily with other teams interested in acquiring his services.

Advertisement