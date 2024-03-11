Arsenal vs Porto: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on March 12, 2024

Arsenal aim for a spot in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals as they receive Porto for the second leg of the round of 16, with the Portuguese team hopeful of ousting the “Gunners.” This article offers a detailed breakdown of this crucial match, including details on television broadcasts and live streaming services available in your region for viewing the game.

[Watch Arsenal vs Porto online in the US on Paramount+]

The round of 16 tie was anticipated to be one of the tightest, and it lived up to expectations. The first leg in Portugal was action-packed, though chances were scarce. A game that appeared destined for a goalless draw was ultimately decided by a strike from Galeno, giving Porto a 1-0 victory.

This result gives the Portuguese side a slight advantage as they head to England, knowing that a draw will see them through to the next round. Arsenal, on the other hand, are aware that overturning a one-goal deficit is well within their capabilities, especially on their home turf. They aim to leverage the intensity of playing at their stadium, against the backdrop of being Premier League leaders, to unsettle Porto.

Arsenal vs Porto: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (March 13)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (March 13)

Canada: 4:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (March 13)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (March 13)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (March 13)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (March 13)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 4:00 PM (ET)

Arsenal vs Porto: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+

Australia: City Sports

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: discovery+ App, discovery+, TalkSport Radio UK, LiveScore App, BBC Radio 5 Live, TNT Sports 1

Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Calcio, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 253

Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka

Mexico: HBO Max

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, TVI Player, TVI, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App

Spain: Movistar Champions League 2, Movistar+

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2

United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports Ultimate

USA: Paramount+, ViX