Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton recently reflected on his past relationship with Aaron Hernandez, recalling their time together at the University of Florida. Newton, a Heisman Trophy winner and former Carolina Panthers star, spoke about the late tight end’s troubled path and the lasting impact he had on him.

Hernandez’s off-field issues ultimately led to a tragic downfall, but Newton was stunned by the turn of events. Speaking on The Coach JB Show, Newton admitted he struggled to reconcile the person he knew in college with the one who later made national headlines.

“I knew the 16, 17, 18, and 19-year-old Aaron Hernandez,” Newton said. “On my soul, on my firstborn, there was only one person from my University of Florida roster that ever checked up and checked in on me, it was him.“

Newton described Hernandez as a charismatic and lighthearted presence during their time as teammates. “He was the biggest jokester, one of the most fun-loving people I’ve ever been around,” he added. “That tells you a lot about the kind of relationship we had and how much we cared for each other.”

Cam Newton at the game vs Miami Dolphins on November 28.

Despite everything that happened, Newton’s words painted a picture of a complex and deeply personal connection, one that left a lasting impression long after their time together on the field.

Newton reflects on Aaron Hernandez

Before tragedy unfolded, those who knew Aaron Hernandez saw a different side of him. That was the case for Newton, whose remarks about the former NFL tight end painted a picture far removed from the one the public remembers. “Hernandez showed me something very different,” Newton said.

“He loved hard. He was a guy who kept to himself. He went through things we now recognize as trauma, like losing his father. He was extremely close to his brother, his aunt, and the entire 2007 recruiting class. We were all together, alongside the Pouncey twins and Joe Haden,” Newton recalled.

Newton also emphasized Hernandez’s impact, both on the field and in the lives of those around him. “People don’t remember what you did for them as much as they remember how you made them feel. I know how Aaron Hernandez made me feel, as a friend, a teammate, and a person,” Newton added.

Aaron Hernandez’s NFL career stats

Hernandez had a promising but short-lived NFL career, spending three seasons with the New England Patriots before his legal troubles led to his downfall. Here’s a look at his career numbers:

Games Played: 38

Games Started: 29

Receptions: 175

Receiving Yards: 1,956

Receiving Touchdowns: 18

Yards per Reception: 11.2

Rushing Attempts: 9

Rushing Yards: 97

Rushing Touchdowns: 0