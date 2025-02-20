Mavs’ Kyrie Irving addresses the criticism around Luka Doncic after the blockbuster trade

The Dallas Mavericks shocked the NBA world when they traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick. The move was accompanied by swirling reports of dissatisfaction within the Mavericks’ organization regarding Doncic’s long-term fit as the face of the franchise. Amid this backdrop, Kyrie Irving stepped up to defend his former teammate.

Reports suggested concerns over Doncic’s conditioning and hesitation to commit to another supermax extension as key reasons for the trade. Amid the scrutiny, Irving stepped up to defend his former teammate, subtly addressing the negative narrative surrounding the Slovenian star.

“Hopefully, we can tailor back on some of the public criticism aspects of it and really just maintain the kindness and the compassion that we have for each other that’s real every day—not just one moment or a soundbite that ends up being described as something that could be taken out of context,” Irving said during an interview with ESPN.

Irving suggested the backlash stems from lingering emotions tied to the trade. “That’s what I feel like is going on right now,” he added. “People are highly emotional. I’m not the one to shun anybody, whether in a public forum or behind the scenes, and [I’m] trying not to have that happen”.

Kyrie Irving #11 and Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks react during the fourth quarter in Game Four of the Western Conference Second Round Playoffs at American Airlines Center. (Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

Irving reflects on his bond with Doncic

Irving also highlighted the genuine connection he built with Doncic during their time as teammates, emphasizing that their relationship goes beyond the basketball court.

“Part of our job every day is to deal with the public space, but there were real relationships that were built behind the scenes that will transcend just the basketball court,” Irving said. “I know that for my own peace of mind, just because we not only had two years together, but we got a chance to know each other as men”.

Irving praises Anthony Davis and Mavericks’ potential

With Anthony Davis now in Dallas, the Mavericks have shifted their identity, and Irving believes the partnership between him and the former Laker star shows immense promise.

“We had how many minutes together? Everybody saw it, and it was just a microcosm of the impact AD makes,” Irving noted. “And then also having Gaff [Daniel Gafford]… you look at the potential of D-Live [Dereck Lively II] put in there with him, and then PJ [Washington], who is emerging as a young star in our league. We also got Max Christie, who was a high-level player for the Lakers. We’re getting healthy at the right time. No matter who’s in, we gotta take care of this,” Irving concluded.

