San Francisco 49ers fans have high expectations for the upcoming season. Despite last year’s disappointing results, their strong 2023-24 NFL campaign provides plenty of optimism heading into September. While the front office continues to pursue top talent, the team faces a setback with the retirement of Brock Purdy‘s teammate.

Several NFL players are nearing the end of their careers, with age playing a key role in their decisions. One name drawing significant attention is Aaron Rodgers. With the New York Jets opting not to move forward with him next season, the 41-year-old quarterback is reportedly considering retirement.

Age is undoubtedly a factor, but it’s not the sole determinant. Tom Brady, for example, played until he was 45, delivering elite performances until his final snap. However, longevity in the league often depends on injuries, position demands, and individual circumstances, making each player’s decision unique.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As for Feliciano, the 32-year-old offensive lineman officially announced his retirement. “I truly played the game to help my teammates succeed. I feel like most O-linemen do. Well, that and crushing another man’s will—that’s super fun, too,” he wrote on X. “After months of weighing my options, I realized I had to leave the game.”

Jon Feliciano #76 of the New York Giants warms up prior to the NFC Wild Card playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Advertisement

Purdy’s teammate leaves the door open for a comeback

Saying goodbye to something you’ve done for years is never easy, not just because of the routine, but also because of the people you leave behind. For Purdy’s teammate, his decision to step away from football was based on his ability to perform at a high level. However, he made it clear that he’s keeping the door open for a potential return when the stakes are highest.

Advertisement

see also 49ers TE George Kittle reveals specific reasons he would consider retirement from the NFL

“The fire is still there, but I know I can’t last a full season and can’t bring myself to let people down. Being on a team and unable to help out your boys is rough. That being said, Buffalo or SF, I’ll be ready for a playoff run in December if you need me,” Feliciano said.

Advertisement

Before signing off, he took a moment to thank those who made his NFL journey possible—especially his family. “To my wife Shannon, you are the real superstar of the family. Thank you for all you do for me and our three beautiful kids. Who knows where my crazy ass would be without you keeping me grounded,” he remarked.

Feliciano’s impact with the 49ers

Feliciano was a key depth piece for the San Francisco 49ers during the 2023-24 season, contributing both in the regular season and the team’s run to the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs. While he primarily served as a backup offensive lineman, he played a crucial role when called upon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here’s a look at his contributions: