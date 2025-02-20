Trending topics:
SheBelieves Cup

Where to watch USWNT vs Colombia live in the USA: 2025 SheBelieves Cup

USWNT face Colombia for the Matchday 1 of the 2025 SheBelieves Cup. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Yazmeen Ryan of United States
© Pau Barrena/Getty ImagesYazmeen Ryan of United States

USWNT and Colombia will face each other in the Matchday 1 of the 2025 SheBelieves Cup. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch USWNT vs Colombia online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The SheBelieves Cup, held annually in February, is one of the most anticipated tournaments in women’s soccer, drawing attention for its prestigious organizer—the United States, the most dominant force in the sport’s history.

As the Americans aim to capture another title on home soil, they face three challenging opponents, starting with Colombia, one of CONMEBOL’s toughest teams. Although Colombia enters as the underdog, they have made significant strides in recent years and are determined to upset the USWNT.

Advertisement

When will the USWNT vs Colombia match be played?

The game for the Matchday 1 of the 2025 SheBelieves Cup between USWNT and Colombia will be played this Thursday, February 20 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Catalina Usme of Colombia – Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Catalina Usme of Colombia – Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Advertisement

USWNT vs Colombia: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch USWNT vs Colombia in the USA

This 2025 SheBelieves Cup game between USWNT and Colombia will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Peacock, Telemundo, TBS, UNIVERSO, Max.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

ALSO READ

Why do tennis players change balls so often? The reason behind the rule
Tennis

Why do tennis players change balls so often? The reason behind the rule

He was the first World No. 1 ever, was known as tennis’ ‘bad boy’ and had a clash with Serena Williams
Tennis

He was the first World No. 1 ever, was known as tennis’ ‘bad boy’ and had a clash with Serena Williams

What happens if Team USA win, tie or lose vs Canada in 2025 4 Nations Face-Off final?
NHL

What happens if Team USA win, tie or lose vs Canada in 2025 4 Nations Face-Off final?

Andy Dalton sends clear message to Bryce Young about his return to Panthers
NFL

Andy Dalton sends clear message to Bryce Young about his return to Panthers

Better Collective Logo