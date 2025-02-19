NFL News: Jets WR Davante Adams reportedly found team he’d join after Aaron Rodgers’ exit

Davante Adams‘ future with the New York Jets is uncertain, especially with the departure of star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who will not be part of the team’s plans for the 2025 NFL season. With that in mind, one team has emerged as a potential new destination for the veteran wide receiver.

Adams and Rodgers reunited after several years together with the Green Bay Packers. The 32-year-old wide receiver came to New York in mid-2024 at the express request of quarterback Rodgers, who saw in his former teammate a player who could improve the Jets’ offense. Now, without his teammate, his future is uncertain.

Finding a new team is a very possible option, especially since staying with the Jets is a complicated scenario. Head coach Aaron Glenn’s franchise has made it clear that Adams will only stay if he drastically reduces his salary for next season. The former Las Vegas Raiders would already have his sights set on a new destination.

Davante Adams reportedly found team he’d join

NFL insider Dov Kleiman reported that Davante Adams would be “intrigued” to play for the Los Angeles Chargers next season if the Jets decide to release him in the offseason. Sports Illustrated also echoed the information, also based on the ongoing transformation of the LA team, which is organizing changes at wide receiver.

New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams (17) looks on before the regular season NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 20, 2024 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA.

Adams’ interest in playing for the Chargers joins a more general liking for the franchise’s locale. “He’ll have options and I’ve been told he’s intrigued by the West Coast. There are teams like the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, maybe San Francisco. He’s from the West Coast, so it’s possible he could end up there. Maybe the Packers would also be involved in a possible reunion,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported.

Adams could play with QB Justin Herbert

If negotiations for Adams take place in the coming days and the receiver is released by the Jets, it could bring together two Super Bowl contenders for the first time in their respective careers. With Justin Herbert, it would be a different receiving quarterback relationship for the former Las Vegas Raiders, who has shared much of his career with Rodgers.