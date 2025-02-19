The saga of Aaron Rodgers with the New York Jets has finally come to an end, and the seasoned quarterback is now seeking a new direction for the upcoming NFL season. The former Packers player wants to join a contender, which is why he is reportedly interested in joining an NFC West team to replace a former Super Bowl champion.

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams reached glory in early 2022, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals to claim Super Bowl LVI. But three years later, the quarterback’s future in LA looks up in the air, with Rodgers emerging as a potential replacement.

The former Lions QB’s continued stay in Los Angeles depends on a contractual agreement between both parties, something that, for now, is far from being finalized. Stafford’s renewal with the Rams would require a significant financial commitment, something the franchise is not 100 percent sure about proceeding with.

If an agreement is not reached in the near future, it’s likely that Matthew Stafford will be traded to another franchise, and the option of adding Rodgers for the upcoming season is something that has been gaining traction, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams talks with Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets before the game at MetLife Stadium on December 22, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

“If the Rams couldn’t get a deal done with Stafford, if they decide to trade him – a lot of ifs involved – then Aaron Rodgers, in my mind, would be thrilled with the idea of going to Los Angeles,” Schefter said.

What’s next for Aaron Rodgers?

Rodgers’ stint with the New York Jets definitely did not meet the franchise’s expectations, as they had hoped to see their team in a Super Bowl. In his first season, a serious Achilles tendon injury forced him to miss the entire year, while in the most recent campaign, the results were far from what was desired.

All of this led to both the Jets and Rodgers deciding to go their separate ways starting in the 2025 NFL season, although his future remains uncertain. While the Rams option could become a reality if Stafford’s situation is resolved, nothing concrete has been confirmed regarding this possibility.

Two other franchises with serious Super Bowl aspirations, both of which currently lack a starting quarterback, are the Minnesota Vikings and, additionally, the Las Vegas Raiders, who have added Pete Carroll as their new head coach and have Tom Brady as one of the franchise owners.

