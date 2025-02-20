The Dallas Cowboys didn’t have a great 2024 NFL season, and things just got more challenging. A crucial teammate of Dak Prescott won’t be returning in 2025, as he has officially announced his retirement from football.

Before the 2024 season, many analysts viewed the Cowboys as legitimate Super Bowl contenders. With a star-studded roster, expectations were high that they would compete for a championship.

Unfortunately, those hopes fell short. The Cowboys failed to even reach the Wild Card round, leaving many fans eager for major changes ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Cowboys lose a key offensive weapon for Dak Prescott to retirement

The Dallas Cowboys endured a rough 2024 season, and the outlook for 2025 is already looking uncertain. Now, just days into the offseason, the team has received another blow—a key player has informed the front office that he is retiring and won’t return next season.

On Thursday, NFL Media reported that Zack Martin has informed the Cowboys of his decision to retire from football. The veteran guard has battled injuries in recent years and, after a challenging 2024 season, has decided to step away from the game.

Martin, 34, signed a two-year, $36.85 million extension in 2023, which was set to run through the 2025 NFL season. However, the veteran guard has decided to forgo the final year of his contract and retire this offseason.

During the 2024 campaign, Martin battled multiple injuries, limiting him to just 10 games. The seven-time All-Pro had a remarkable career and was widely regarded as a key piece in protecting Dak Prescott.

Who will replace Zack Martin?

On the Cowboys’ depth chart, Brock Hoffman and Jack Anderson are listed behind Martin. However, Dallas is expected to explore free agency in search of a more experienced option to help keep Dak Prescott better protected in the pocket.

According to Pro Football Network, the Cowboys may have interest in signing Kevin Zeitler this offseason. The veteran guard is set to become a free agent after spending the 2024 season with the Detroit Lions.

