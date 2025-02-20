Bill Cowher made a very interesting statement during an interview on The Dan Patrick Show. This was his response when asked if Aaron Rodgers could play with the Pittsburgh Steelers instead of Russell Wilson or Justin Fields.

“Yeah. I think there will be dialogue there. Those will be conversations taking place in that building. I mean, I don’t know where they are right now in terms of their quarterback situation with Russell and Justin. I think a decision has to be made about what’s the future plan. There’s got to be a sense of urgency and take some guys on the back end of their careers like TJ Watt or Cam Heyward. They want to win now and that’s a big part of what they want to do.”

Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan must make that decision in the coming weeks, considering that Wilson and Fields will be free agents. Additionally, the opportunity to sign Rodgers is unique since the cost wouldn’t be too high once he is officially released by the Jets. A one-year trial to win the Super Bowl.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will Aaron Rodgers retire from football?

Bill Cowher believes that Aaron Rodgers will not retire from football after a disappointing stint with the New York Jets. However, as has become customary, the former head coach thinks much will depend on the spiritual retreat the player always takes before making major decisions.

“I do. I think he wants to play. I think there’s going to be a place for him somewhere. Aaron is going to go to his dark place, he is going to come out and who knows (laughs). I don’t know, but I think if he puts his mind to it, I think he can still throw it. I think he can still move around fine. Again, it’s going to be the right place for him and the right situation. I just don’t think he wants to go on that note.”

Advertisement