Athletic Club are set to host Barcelona in the 27th Matchday of the 2023/2024 La Liga season. Discover all the crucial information about this matchup, including TV broadcasting and live streaming options available in your region, right here.
It is one of the most captivating encounters Matchday 27 will offer, featuring two of the top-ranked teams in the standings going head-to-head. On one side is Barcelona, a team known for its relentless determination and consistent competitiveness in every tournament it participates in.
Although they currently trail behind the leaders, Real Madrid, they are optimistic about progressively narrowing the gap, and achieving a victory is crucial for them. Their opponents, Athletic Club, are vying for a spot in the Champions League positions. They have recently secured a 3-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey and are eager to replicate that performance.
Athletic Club vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (March 4)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (March 4)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 1:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (March 4)
Indonesia: 4:00 AM (March 4)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (March 4)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (March 4)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 4:00 AM (March 4)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (March 4)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (March 4)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Athletic Club vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DGO
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: T Sports
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium
Brazil: Star+
Canada: TSN+
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: beIN Sports 1, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN 2
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Greece: Nova Sports 1
India: Sports18 3, Sports18, JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: Premier Sports 1, LaLigaTV, Premier Player HD
Israel: One Sport
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Morocco: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
Spain: Movistar+, M+ LALIGA TV 2, M+ LALIGA TV
Sweden: TV4 Football, TV4 Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 1 Live
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD
United Kingdom: LaLigaTV, Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 1
USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes