Athletic Club vs Barcelona: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on March 3, 2024

Athletic Club are set to host Barcelona in the 27th Matchday of the 2023/2024 La Liga season. Discover all the crucial information about this matchup, including TV broadcasting and live streaming options available in your region, right here.

It is one of the most captivating encounters Matchday 27 will offer, featuring two of the top-ranked teams in the standings going head-to-head. On one side is Barcelona, a team known for its relentless determination and consistent competitiveness in every tournament it participates in.

Although they currently trail behind the leaders, Real Madrid, they are optimistic about progressively narrowing the gap, and achieving a victory is crucial for them. Their opponents, Athletic Club, are vying for a spot in the Champions League positions. They have recently secured a 3-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey and are eager to replicate that performance.

Athletic Club vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (March 4)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (March 4)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (March 4)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (March 4)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (March 4)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (March 4)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM (March 4)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (March 4)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (March 4)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Athletic Club vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DGO

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: T Sports

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium

Brazil: Star+

Canada: TSN+

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN Sports 1, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN 2

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Greece: Nova Sports 1

India: Sports18 3, Sports18, JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: Premier Sports 1, LaLigaTV, Premier Player HD

Israel: One Sport

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

Spain: Movistar+, M+ LALIGA TV 2, M+ LALIGA TV

Sweden: TV4 Football, TV4 Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 1 Live

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD

United Kingdom: LaLigaTV, Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes