Atlas will host Leon at the Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara for the second leg of the 2021 Liga MX Playoffs Final. Here you will find when, where and at what time you can watch or live stream free this Mexican league game in the US.

Atlas and Leon will face each other at the Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara to define the new Mexican League champions. Here is all the detailed information about the second leg of the 2021 Liga MX Playoff Final including the date, time, TV Channel and location. You can watch this exciting game live in the US on fuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

The team from Guadalajara will be looking for its first domestic league trophy in more than 70 years. The last and only time Atlas clinched the Liga MX title was in the 1950-1951 season.

Leon, on the other hand, have already claimed the Mexican league tophy eight times. The last of them was the Liga MX Guardianes Tournament 2020, which they won by beating Pumas UNAM 3-1 on agreggate in the final.

Atlas vs Leon: Date

The second leg game of the 2021 Liga MX Playoffs Final between Atlas and Leon will be played on Sunday, December 12, at the Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara.

Atlas vs Leon: Time by State in the US

ET: 9.15 PM

CT: 8.15 PM

MT: 7.15 PM

PT: 6.15 PM

Atlas vs Leon: TV Channel and Live Stream in the US

The defining match for the 2021 Liga MX title between Atlas and Leon to be played on December 12 will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (Free Trial). Other options: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision.