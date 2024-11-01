MLB News: Kike Hernandez sends strong message to Yankees, Fat Joe during Dodgers’ parade

It was an unapologetically bold message aimed at the New York Yankees and Fat Joe from World Series champion Kiké Hernández, who spoke more boldly than usual during the Los Angeles Dodgers’ victory parade.

This isn’t the first time a Dodger has mentioned Fat Joe, but Hernández took it up a notch with a direct message, saying, “Then we go to New York, and this guy – he used to be fat, he’s not fat anymore, his name is Joe – he came out and sang… and guess what? We didn’t even need to play because after that performance, we’d already won.”

Hernández made these remarks in front of a packed stadium of Dodgers fans, thanking them with, “I love you all, I love everybody,” and adding, “And with that said, they no like us, baby!” It’s worth noting that the Dodgers took Game 3 at Yankees‘ home by 4-2.

Fat Joe’s performance faced harsh criticism on social media. The video posted by MLB on FOX on X received comments like “Bad karaoke. That was horrible,” while another user added, “He set the losing tone!” Many agreed the performance was “pathetic.”

Joe Kelly Also Took Aim at Fat Joe and the Yankees

Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly also took a shot at Fat Joe and the Yankees. He didn’t hold back after Game 5, when the singer’s appearance on the Jumbotron almost coincided with the Yankees beginning to make mistakes during the fifth inning. Kelly even dubbed it the “Fat Joe curse.”

In addition to Kelly and Hernández, former Boston Red Sox player and FOX commentator also mentioned Fat Joe during Game 3, saying his presence hadn’t changed the atmosphere at Yankee Stadium. He joked, “I was like, what’s going on here?! Are we at a funeral already?!”

Dodgers fan in L.A. holding a sign mocking Fat Joe. (Credits: @Jessica_Whitney)

Ice Cube Was the Dodgers’ Rapper

Ice Cube was the Dodgers’ go-to rapper. Hernández also gave a shoutout to Ice Cube during the Dodger Stadium celebration, calling him to stand and praising him by saying that thanks to Ice Cube’s performance, “we didn’t need to play Game 2; we’d already won it.” Ice Cube then took the opportunity to perform at the stadium parade, with manager Dave Roberts even joining in to dance.