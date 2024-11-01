Not Lionel Messi: Argentina star secures prestigious award once won by Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo took home this award in 2020, and now another Argentine player — though not Lionel Messi — has been honored after a standout year for both his club and national team.

For nearly two decades, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have reigned supreme in the world of soccer, competing at the highest level longer than any other players in history. Approaching 40, they continue to dominate, with careers full of records and titles. However, some accolades remain unique to one or the other. CR7, for instance, won an award that Leo never claimed — and now, another Argentina star has joined that exclusive list.

This week, Lautaro Martinez received the Golden Foot 2024, a prestigious award presented annually by the Image Promotion Company to players who stand out for their achievements, both individually and collectively, over the year.

Martinez earned this recognition thanks to his outstanding performances with Inter Milan, where he captained the team to an Italian Serie A title in the 2023-24 season, also finishing as their top scorer. His exceptional year extended to the Argentina national team as well, where he played a key role in winning the Copa America 2024, netting five goals, including the decisive 1-0 score in the final against Colombia.

Lautaro Martínez from Argentina

The challenge of winning the Golden Foot

Awarded annually since 2003, the Golden Foot has unique criteria that make it particularly special. To be eligible, players must be at least 27 years old, disqualifying younger stars like Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and Erling Haaland.

The award can also only be won once in a player’s career, unlike the Ballon d’Or, which can be awarded multiple times. Moreover, the recipient must still be an active player at the time of receiving it.

The selection process involves two stages: first, a panel of international journalists narrows the candidates to ten finalists. Then, a committee of experts determines the winner, a change from previous editions when the winner was selected through a public online vote.

Ronaldo has it, Messi doesn’t – yet

Among the past recipients is Cristiano Ronaldo, who won in 2020 during his time with Juventus. Recent honorees include Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, and Real Madrid’s Luka Modric.

One surprising detail remains: Lionel Messi has never won the Golden Foot. Eligible since 2014 due to the 27-year age requirement, this accolade has eluded him thus far. However, with Messi’s continued excellence at Inter Miami, perhaps his chance could still come.

