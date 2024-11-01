Where to watch Mazatlan vs Club America live in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

Mazatlan will receive Club America in a Matchday 15 clash of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Mazatlan are set to face Club America in a highly anticipated Matchday 15 clash of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Fans in the USA won’t miss a second of the action, with the game available across multiple broadcast platforms. Here’s how to catch every thrilling moment as these teams battle it out.

After a rocky start to the Apertura , Club America have turned things around and is now closing in on securing a spot in the Requalification . They’re also within striking distance of the top six, aiming for a direct berth into the quarterfinals.

To achieve this, America need to keep their winning momentum alive. Standing in their way is Mazatlan, a team clinging to slim postseason hopes. Mazatlan must win every remaining match, including this challenging face-off, and rely on other results to fall in their favor to keep their playoff dream alive.

When will the Mazatlan vs Club America match be played?

Mazatlan will face Club America for the Liga MX Apertura 2024 Matchday 15 this Friday, November 1. The action is set to kick off at 11:05 PM (ET).

Jesus Alonso Escoboza of Mazatlan – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Mazatlan vs Club America: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:05 PM

CT: 10:05 PM

MT: 9:05PM

PT: 8:05 PM

How to watch Mazatlan vs Club America in the USA

Don’t miss the Liga MX Apertura 2024 showdown between Mazatlan and Club America will be broadcast live in the USA. You can catch all the action on ViX.